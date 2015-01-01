|
Li F, Jia H, Liu J, Liu S, Lu X, Yip PSF. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Self-stigma about suicide might impede people seeking help from mental health professionals. There is little research about self-stigma expressed by suicide decedents. Aims: We aimed to explore (a) self-stigma about suicide through examination of suicide notes; and (b) whether the expression of self-stigma was associated with the formal diagnoses of depression.
China; mental health help-seeking behaviors; self-stigma; suicide note