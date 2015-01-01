|
Bentley M, Ah Yen D, Smith A, Christey G. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: A causal relationship between alcohol consumption and injury exists and the prevalence of harmful alcohol intakes in New Zealand adults is high. The present study investigates compliance to blood alcohol (BA) screening policy and the epidemiological profile and hospital-related outcomes of trauma team activation (TTA) patients with positive BA at a New Zealand level 1 trauma centre.
Language: en
epidemiology; New Zealand; injury; alcohol exposure; screening