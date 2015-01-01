Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A causal relationship between alcohol consumption and injury exists and the prevalence of harmful alcohol intakes in New Zealand adults is high. The present study investigates compliance to blood alcohol (BA) screening policy and the epidemiological profile and hospital-related outcomes of trauma team activation (TTA) patients with positive BA at a New Zealand level 1 trauma centre.



METHODS: A retrospective review of Midland Trauma Registry hospitalisation data between January 2012 and December 2019 was conducted. Eligible patients (n = 2168) were ≥15 years who received TTA at Waikato Hospital. BA screening rates, demographic and event information, injury severity and hospital-related outcomes were examined.



RESULTS: The average BA screening rate was 94.0% (95% confidence interval 92.9-95.0%) and 17.9% of screened patients were BA(+). BA(+) patients were younger than BA(-) (34.7 and 40.5 years, P < 0.0001). More males than females (20.6 and 12.4%, P < 0.0001), Māori (30.8%) compared to non-Māori (<16.0%) and unemployed/beneficiaries (33.4%) compared to employed patients (15.5%) were BA(+). Road transport crashes accounted for the highest proportion (45.2%) but, in comparison there were higher odds of BA(+) from interpersonal violence (odds ratio 4.48, P < 0.0001). No difference between BA(+) and BA(-) was observed in survival rate, injury severity scores, length of intensive care and total hospital stay.



CONCLUSION: Between 2012 and 2019, Waikato Hospital demonstrated high compliance to BA screening policy for TTA patients. Appropriate alcohol awareness initiatives that focus on road safety and interpersonal violence are required to reduce the preventable prevalence and burden of alcohol-related trauma in the Waikato region.

