Lie S, Bulik CM, Andreassen OA, Rø, Bang L. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/eat.23522

OBJECTIVE: Childhood bullying is associated with a range of adverse mental health outcomes, and here we investigated the association between bullying exposure and eating disorders (EDs).

METHOD: In this case-control study, we compared bullying history in individuals with EDs with community controls. Participants (n = 890, mean age = 29.50 ± 10.60) completed an online self-report battery assessing bullying history and lifetime history of bulimia nervosa (BN), binge-eating disorder (BED), and anorexia nervosa (binge-eating/purging (AN-BP) or restrictive (AN-R) subtype). Logistic regressions were performed to estimate odds ratios (ORs).

RESULTS: In the combined ED sample, individuals with a history of any ED were significantly more likely than controls to have experienced bullying victimization during childhood or adolescence (ORs = 1.99-3.30), particularly verbal, indirect, and digital bullying. Bullying prior to ED onset was also significantly more common than bullying within the same time frame for controls (ORs = 1.75-2.16). Further analysis showed that these effects were due to individuals with BN or BED reporting significantly more lifetime (p < .001) and premorbid bullying (p =.002) than controls, while individuals in the other diagnostic subgroups did not differ significantly from controls.

DISCUSSION: Our results confirm an association between bullying and binge-eating/purging ED subtypes. Prospective studies are needed to establish bullying as a risk factor for EDs.


risk factors; bullying; anorexia nervosa; bulimia nervosa; binge-eating disorder; case-control studies; feeding and eating disorders

