SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brooks JR, Lebeaut A, Zegel M, Walker RL, Vujanovic AA. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 289: 74-80.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2021.04.012

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anxiety sensitivity (AS), defined as the fear of anxiety-related sensations, is associated with increased risk for suicide and related behavior. However, investigations of AS have centered on primarily non-Hispanic White men and women and with limited attention to clinically relevant underlying factors.

METHODS: The purpose of this preliminary study was to examine the indirect effect of AS on suicide ideation and elevated suicide risk through mindfulness in a sample of 307 Black adults (79.2% female; M(age) = 22.4, SD = 5.6). Participants completed an online questionnaire battery that included measures of AS, mindfulness, suicide ideation, and elevated suicide risk.

RESULTS: After controlling for age and gender, results indicated that AS was directly and indirectly associated with suicide ideation and elevated suicide risk via lower levels of mindfulness. LIMITATIONS: Limitations include using a cross-sectional methodological design and exclusive reliance on self-report measures.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide preliminary insight into novel risk and protective factors that influence suicide ideation and elevated suicide risk among Black Americans.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Anxiety Sensitivity; Black Americans; Mindfulness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print