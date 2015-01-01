Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical elder abuse affects a substantial number of older adults, leaving victims at increased risk for negative health outcomes. Improved detection of abuse-related injuries may increase victim access to professional support, but providers report difficulties distinguishing between accidental and abuse-related injuries, due in part to victims' pre-existing health conditions and medication use.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the spectrum and characteristics of injuries among physically abused older adults and identify injury characteristics associated with abuse.



DESIGN: Case-control study. SETTING: Physically abused adult protective services clients were interviewed in their home; non-abused comparison group participants were interviewed in an outpatient geriatrics clinic. PARTICIPANTS: Sample included 156 community-dwelling adults aged 65 and older, including 57 physically abused and 99 non-abused individuals. Self-reported abuse history was confirmed through independent case assessment by a LEAD (Longitudinal, Expert All-Data) panel of clinicians with family violence expertise. MEASUREMENTS: Full-body assessments were conducted, documenting injury incidence, diagnosis, and location. We also collected sociodemographic characteristics, level of social support, functional ability, medical history, and medication use.



RESULTS: Physically abused older adults were more likely to be injured upon assessment (79.0% vs 63.6%; p < 0.05) and have a greater number of injuries ( x¯ = 2.9 vs x¯ = 2.0 , p < 0.05). Injuries seen more often among abused individuals included: upper extremity ecchymoses (42.1% vs 26.3%; p < 0.05), abrasions (31.6% vs 11.1%; p < 0.01), and areas of tenderness (8.8% vs 0.0%; p < 0.01); and head/neck/maxillofacial ecchymoses (15.8% vs 2.0%; p < 0.01) and tenderness (15.8% vs 0.0%; p < 0.001). Lower extremity abrasions (12.3%) were common but unrelated to abuse status.



CONCLUSION: While physical abuse does not always result in physical injury, victims more commonly display head/neck/maxillofacial ecchymoses or tenderness and upper extremity abrasions, ecchymoses, or tenderness. Detection of these injuries among older adults warrants further interview and examination.

