Abstract

Despite multiple prior pharmacological trials in traumatic brain injury (TBI), the search for an effective, safe, and practical treatment of these patients remain ongoing. Given the ease of delivery and rapid absorption into the systemic circulation, inhalational gases that have neuroprotective properties will be an invaluable resource in the clinical management of TBI patients. In this review, we perform a systematic review of both preclinical and clinical reports describing inhalational gas therapy in the setting of TBI. Hyperbaric oxygen which has been investigated for many years, and some of the newest developments are reviewed. Also, promising new therapies such as hydrogen gas, hydrogen sulfide gas, and nitric oxide are discussed. Moreover, novel therapies such as xenon and argon gases and delivery methods using microbubbles are explored. Key Words: traumatic brain injury, head trauma, oxidative stress.

