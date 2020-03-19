Abstract

Since March 2020, increases in racist rhetoric have coincided with increases in racist abuse, bullying, and attacks. According to Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates abuses happening throughout the world, reports of discrimination and violence against Asians and people of Asian descent have surged both in the United States and worldwide. A new study of police department statistics from 16 of America's largest cities shows that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose nearly 150% in 2020, despite overall hate crimes dropping by 7%.



Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that tracks incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, reported nearly 3800 instances of discrimination against Asians between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021. Although these reports may represent only a fraction of the hate incidents that occur, it is an indication of how vulnerable Asian Americans have become to racial attacks and discrimination.



Widespread media coverage of violence committed against elderly Asian Americans in cities across the country is stirring up fear and a sense of increased vulnerability. These horrific, unprovoked attacks are not only heartbreaking to witness, they erode the sense of personal safety and well-being of the entire Asian American community. In addition, these hate crimes against the elderly are particularly devastating in light of the Asian American cultures influenced by values that promote...

