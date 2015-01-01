|
Citation
|
Lieberman A, Joiner TE, Duffy ME, Wonderlich SA, Crosby RD, Mitchell JE, Crow SJ, Peterson CB, le Grange D, Bardone-Cone AM. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Guilford Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide attempts and self-injurious behaviors (SIBs) are known to be elevated among people with bulimia nervosa (BN). The aim of the current study was to examine the Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicide (IPTS) as a framework for understanding, assessing, and mitigating suicidal behavior among women with BN. The IPTS suggests that for individuals to enact lethal suicide attempts, they must have both the desire to die (consisting of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness) as well as the capability to die (often acquired through repeated exposure to provocative or painful experiences).
Language: en