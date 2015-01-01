Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent workplace deaths among health care workers (HCWs) remain understudied in the extant literature despite the potential for serious long-term implications for staff and patient safety. This descriptive study summarized the number and types of HCWs who experienced violent deaths while at work, including the location in which the fatal injury occurred.



METHODS: Cases were identified from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting System between 2003 and 2016. Coded variables included type of HCW injured, type of facility, and location within the facility and perpetrator type among homicides. Frequencies were calculated using Excel.



FINDINGS: Among 61 HCW deaths, 32 (52%) were suicides and 21 (34%) were homicides; eight (13%) were of undetermined intent. The occupations of victims included physicians (28%), followed by nurses (21%), administration/support operations (21%), security and support services (16%), and therapists and technicians (13%). Most deaths occurred in hospitals (46%) and nonresidential treatment services (20%). Within facility, locations included offices/clinics (20%) and wards/units (18%). Among homicide perpetrators, both Type II (perpetrator was client/patient/family member) and Type IV (personal relationship to perpetrator) were equally common (33%).



CONCLUSION/ APPLICATIONS TO PRACTICE: Suicide was more common than homicide among HCW fatal injuries. Workplace violence prevention programs may want to consider both types of injuries. Although fatal HCW injuries are rare, planning for all types of violent deaths could help minimize consequences for staff, patients, and visitors.

