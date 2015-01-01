|
Braun BI, Hafiz H, Singh S, Khan MM. Workplace Health Saf. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
BACKGROUND: Violent workplace deaths among health care workers (HCWs) remain understudied in the extant literature despite the potential for serious long-term implications for staff and patient safety. This descriptive study summarized the number and types of HCWs who experienced violent deaths while at work, including the location in which the fatal injury occurred.
workplace violence; prevention programs; health care worker deaths; National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS)