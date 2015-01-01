|
Scott H, Unsworth C, Browne M. Aust. Occup. Ther. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Driving is a valued occupation given the independence and freedom it provides. Safe driving performance can be impacted by medical conditions, change in functional status and ageing processes. Occupational therapy driver assessors (OTDAs) provide invaluable driving recommendations; however, this requires specialist training for the therapist and is costly for clients. The number of OTDAs is not expected to meet the growing demand for expert services in this area, and little is known about the practices that non- OTDAs use to assist clients with returning to driving. The aims of this study were to investigate the practices of non-OTDAs in a community-based rehabilitation setting in Australia with respect to knowledge, confidence and skills in assessments, recommendations and outcomes for clients as part of the return to driving process.
aged; rehabilitation; automobile driving; occupational therapy; surveys