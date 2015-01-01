Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm is a growing concern and rates of self-harm in young people presenting to general practice are rising. There is however an absence of evidence on young people's experiences of GP care and on accessing general practice.



AIM: To explore the help-seeking behaviours, experiences of GP care, and access to general practice for young people who self-harm. DESIGN AND SETTING: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with young people aged 16-25 from England with previous self-harm behaviour.



METHOD: Interviews with 13 young people occurred between April and November 2019. Young people were recruited from the community, third-sector organisation, and Twitter. Data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis with principles of constant comparison. A patient and public involvement advisory group informed recruitment strategies and supported interpretation of findings.



RESULTS: Young people described avenues of help-seeking they employ and reflected on mixed experiences of seeing GPs which can influence future help-seeking. Preconceptions and a lack of knowledge on accessing general practice were found to be barriers to help-seeking. GPs who attempted to understand the young person and establishing relationship-based care can facilitate young people accessing general practice care for self-harm.



CONCLUSION: It is therefore important young people are aware how to access general practice care and that GPs listen, understand, and proactively follow-up young people who self-harm. Supporting young people with self-harm behaviour requires continuity of care.

