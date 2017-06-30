Abstract

BACKGROUND: The perpetrators of intimate partner violence (IPV) and their victims have different emotional states. Abusers typically have problems associated with low self-esteem, low self-awareness, violence, anger, and communication, whereas victims experience mental distress and physical pain. The emotions surrounding IPV for both abuser and victim are key influences on their behavior and their relationship.



METHODS: The objective of this pilot study was to examine emotional and psychological interactions between IPV abusers and victims using quantified electroencephalogram (QEEG). Two abuser-victim case couples and one non-abusive control couple were recruited from the Mental Image Recovery Program for domestic violence victims in Seoul, South Korea, from 7-30 June 2017. Data collection and analysis were conducted using BrainMaster and NeuroGuide. The emotional pattern characteristics between abuser and victim were examined and compared to those of the non-abusive couple.



RESULTS: Emotional states and reaction patterns were different for the non-abusive and IPV couples. Strong delta, theta, and beta waves in the right frontal and left prefrontal lobes were observed in IPV case subjects. This indicated emotional conflict, anger, and a communication block or impaired communication between abuser and victim.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study findings suggest brainwave control training via neurofeedback could be a possible therapy in managing emotional and communication problems related to IPV.

