Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a condition with debilitating consequences. We aimed to assess the mentalization skills of female adolescents with NSSI and parents who showed alexithymia and depressive symptoms.



METHOD: Ours was a case-control study. Thirty adolescents with NSSI were recruited into the case group, 31 adolescents were recruited into the control group. Reading the Mind in the Eyes Test (RMET) and the Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia for School-Age Children - Present and Lifetime Version (K-SADS-PL) were applied. The Inventory of Statements about Self-Injury was used. The Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20) and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) were given to parents.



RESULTS: There were no significant differences between two groups for RMET and parental TAS-20 scores. Maternal BDI scores were found to be significantly higher in the NSSI group. There were no significant differences for paternal BDI. RMET scores correlated negatively with maternal BDI scores. Major depression was found to be the most common diagnosis in the NSSI group.



CONCLUSION: Because maternal depressive features seem to be related to NSSI, a detailed psychiatric examination of mothers should be carried out. Studies with larger samples or different designs are needed for a better understanding of the mentalization in NSSI.

Language: en