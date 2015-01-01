Abstract

There has been extensive concern about suicide among veterans, but no study has examined rates and correlates of suicidality in the highly vulnerable group of veterans receiving Veterans Health Administration (VHA) intensive case management services. Veterans participating in a national program evaluation were surveyed at the time of program entry and 6 months later. Sociodemographic and clinical characteristics were documented along with elements of program service delivery. Chi square tests were used to compare rates of suicidality (defined as either having made or threatened an attempt) at baseline and at the 6-month follow-up. Analysis of variance was also used to compare suicidal and non-suicidal veterans at follow-up. Logistic regression analysis was then used to identify independent correlates of suicidality 6 months after program entry. Among the 9921 veterans who later completed follow-up assessments 989 (10.0%) had reported suicidal behavior at program entry as compared to only 250 (2.51%) at 6 months (p < 0.0001). Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed suicidality at 6 months to be associated with suicidality at admission, increased subjective distress on the Brief Symptom Inventory (especially on depression items), violent behavior and decreased quality of life since admission, along with a greater likelihood of receiving crisis intervention, but not other services. Among veterans receiving intensive case management services from VHA, suicidal behavior declined by 75% from admission to 6 months (10-2.5%) and was associated with suicidality prior to program entry, worsening subjective symptoms and greater receipt of crisis intervention services.

Language: en