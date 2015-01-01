|
Citation
Vigod SN, Slyfield Cook G, Macdonald K, Hussain-Shamsy N, Brown HK, de Oliveira C, Torshizi K, Benipal PK, Grigoriadis S, Classen CC, Dennis CL. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
METHODS: In a pilot randomized waitlist-controlled trial (Ontario, Canada), individuals aged ≥18 years with Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) scores greater than 9 and who self-identified as a mother to a child aged 0-12 months were randomized 1:1 to Mother Matters (intervention) or usual care (control), with an opportunity to receive the intervention after the study was complete. The primary outcome was protocol feasibility, evaluated through recruitment feasibility, intervention acceptability, and adherence to study follow-up measures. Secondarily, postintervention EPDS scores and remission rates (EPDS < 10) were compared between groups.
Language: en
Keywords
e-health; group; postpartum depression