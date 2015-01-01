Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression remains an important health problem among older adults and it may be correlated with the deterioration of physical fitness, whose chief indicator is hand grip strength (HGS). The aim of the study was to investigate the relationship between depression and HGS among older populations using the available literature.



METHODS: PubMed, Web of Science and Science Direct databases were searched. The inclusion criteria were as follows: written in English and published after 2009, subject age: ≥60 years, HGS measured using a hand dynamometer, assessment of the depressive symptoms using a validated tool. The following articles were excluded: studies conducted among institutionalized subjects and/or populations with a specific disease.



RESULTS: The total combined effect of 33 results presented in 16 studies included in the meta-analysis, converted to the correlation coefficient, was OEr = -0.148 (SE = 0.030, 95%CI: -0.206--0.091), indicating a weak, negative correlation between HGS and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: The review of the literature and the meta-analysis demonstrated a relationship between low muscle strength and intensified depressive symptoms in older populations. Bearing in mind that depression is often unrecognized or underdiagnosed among older patients, lowered muscle strength should be an important sign for physicians and an incentive to screen them for depression.

Language: en