Nilsson M, Lundh L, Westrin, Westling S. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
INTRODUCTION: Deliberate self-harm (DSH) is a common symptom in psychiatric disorders. It is a cross-diagnostic symptom, although it has mainly been associated with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Research has suggested an association between DSH and deficits in executive functioning. The main aim of the current study was to assess three specific aspects of executive functioning (EF) (working memory, inhibition and cognitive flexibility) among psychiatric patients with DSH, compared to a clinical and a healthy comparison group.
Language: en
cognition; Deliberate self-harm (DSH); executive functions; neuropsychology; non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI)