Abstract

Driving is an important daily functional task for many people, but safe driving is often impacted by upper extremity orthopedic injuries.



It is likely a compliment to a hand therapist's knowledge to understand the current evidence and guidance on returning to safe driving following an orthopedic injury.



Hand therapists can assist preparedness for return to safe driving by helping to maximize functional range of motion and strength in the upper extremity, performing activity analyses of necessary driving tasks, educating on adaptive equipment options and referring to certified driving specialists when needed.



Future research is needed on the topic of safe return to driving following an orthopedic upper extremity injury or surgery.

