Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Falls are one of the leading causes of trauma during pregnancy, and most falls occur on stairs. The purpose of this study was to describe stair-related falls among pregnant women who were treated in United States emergency departments during a 10-year period.



METHODS: This study utilized a cross-sectional analysis of National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) data, 2008-2017. Emergency department visits by pregnant women aged 12 years and older were identified using case narratives.



RESULTS: From 2008 to 2017, 1466 cases of pregnant women who had sustained stair-related falls were reported to NEISS, equating to a national estimate of 57,512 over the 10-year study period. Variables examined included age, body part injured, location of injury, discharge disposition, gestation, mechanism of injury, and other fall-associated hazards and symptoms. Most injuries involved contusions or abrasions, other injuries commonly reported were sprains/strains and contusions/abrasions. Wet/icy conditions represented hazards associated with 4.1% of all injuries. Severe obstetric symptoms, such as decreased fetal movement and vaginal bleeding, were described in study narratives.



CONCLUSIONS: Falls are a leading cause of injury among women of childbearing age and stair-related falls comprise a large proportion of maternal falls. Physiological changes associated with pregnancy can put gravid women at greater risk for falls. Healthcare providers can provide women anticipatory guidance that may reduce their risk for falls as they progress in pregnancy.

