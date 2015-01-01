Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to determine the prevalence of bullying and identify the perpetrators of bullying among nursing students. Further, the impact of bullying on their mental health and academic achievement was also examined. DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional correlational design was adopted. A total of 180 undergraduate nursing students completed an electronic questionnaire.



RESULTS: Approximately half of the participants had experienced at least one or more bullying behaviors on a daily or weekly basis during nursing education. Classmates were the most frequently reported perpetrators of bullying behaviors. Bullying experience was associated with poor psychological health and perceived stress. A lower grade point average emerged as a significant predictor of exposure to bullying behaviors. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: There is a need to create policies that delineate the legal implications of bullying to protect students. Faculty members and clinical service providers should work together to reduce the prevalence and impact of negative acts against students.

Language: en