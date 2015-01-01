|
Kim K, Ryou B, Choi J, Kim JW. Psychiatry Investig. 2021; 18(4): 312-323.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
OBJECTIVE: Extant studies indicate that just one characteristic of sexual assault cannot properly represent the whole experience of sexual assault and, especially, the severity of sexual assault. This study aimed to understand the totality of sexual assault experiences and elucidate subtypes of sexual assault victims based on the detailed characteristics of their sexual assault experiences and those relationships with mental health.
Psychosocial; Trauma related disorder