Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide rates are generally higher in men than in women. Men's higher suicide mortality is often attributed to public-life adversities, such as unemployment. Building on the theory that men's suicide vulnerability is also related to their private-life behaviors, particularly men's low engagement in family carework, this ecological study explored the association between men's family carework, unemployment, and suicide.



METHODS: Family-carework data for twenty Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries were obtained from the OECD Family Database. Sex-specific age-standardized suicide rates came from the Global Burden of Disease dataset. The association between men's engagement in family carework and suicide rates by sex was estimated, with OECD's unemployment-benefits index and United-Nations' Human Development-Index (HDI) evaluated as controls. The moderation of men's carework on the unemployment-suicide relationship was also assessed.



RESULTS: Overall and sex-specific suicide rates were lower in countries where men reported more family carework. In these countries, higher unemployment rates were not associated with higher male suicide rates. In countries where men reported less family carework, higher unemployment was associated with higher male suicide rates, independent of country's HDI. Unemployment benefits were not associated with suicide rates. Men's family carework moderated the association between unemployment and suicide rates.



CONCLUSION: This study's findings that higher levels of men's family carework were associated with lower suicide mortality, especially among men and under high-unemployment conditions, point to the suicide-protective potential of men's family carework. They are consistent with evidence that where gender equality is greater, men's and women's well-being, health, and longevity are greater.

