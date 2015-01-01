Abstract

There has never been a timelier moment to focus on suicide prevention. Science is providing new answers about risk and prevention, the public is more interested than ever in mental health and suicide prevention, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only furthered the need to protect the resilience of patients and health professionals. The June 2021 issue of Academic Psychiatry features innovative approaches to training related to suicide prevention and support for trainees.



Public interest in suicide prevention has been growing exponentially. Attitudes toward mental health and suicide were already evolving in positive ways pre-pandemic: more than 90% of US adults viewed suicide as generally preventable and mental health as or more important than physical health [1]. During the pandemic, attitudes shifted toward an even greater sense of urgency and concern about suicide. Twenty-five percent of Americans reported accessing mental health care in some way during the pandemic, including through technological and virtual means [2]. An unprecedented number of legislative acts related to mental health and/or suicide prevention have been passed into law in 2020: 5 federal and 27 state laws [3], which speak to advances in the science and many people speaking out, elevating the experiences of suicide loss and lived experience, culminating in tremendous political will and culture change. In short, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic, the USA has great societal resolve to address this leading cause of death...

