Abstract

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system plays a critical role in the US health care safety net, performing over 16 million transports per year.(1) Although often treated as a publicly funded good, only two thirds of EMS agencies are run by governments or municipal fire departments(2) and many rely on volunteers. As a result, recruitment and retention of EMS personnel has become more difficult over time, especially in rural areas(3) where EMS personnel report increasing stress and decreasing satisfaction.(4).

