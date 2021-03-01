|
Citation
Van Orden KA, Areán PA, Conwell Y. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Targeting social connection to prevent suicide in later life shows promise but requires additional study to identify the most effective and acceptable interventions. This study examines acceptability, feasibility, and efficacy of Engage Psychotherapy to improve subjective disconnection (target mechanisms: low belonging and perceived burden), and improve clinical and functional outcomes (depression, suicide ideation, quality of life).
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; social connection; psychotherapy