Abstract

BACKGROUND: Targeting social connection to prevent suicide in later life shows promise but requires additional study to identify the most effective and acceptable interventions. This study examines acceptability, feasibility, and efficacy of Engage Psychotherapy to improve subjective disconnection (target mechanisms: low belonging and perceived burden), and improve clinical and functional outcomes (depression, suicide ideation, quality of life).



METHODS: Pilot randomized trial with adults age 60 and older who reported feeling lonely and/or like a burden. Participants were randomly assigned to 10 sessions of 'Social Engage' (S-ENG; n = 32) or care-as-usual (CAU; n = 30), with follow-up assessments at 3 weeks, 6 weeks, and 10 weeks.



RESULTS: S-ENG is feasible to deliver over 10 sessions and acceptable to older adults who report social disconnection-a population at risk for suicide. Participants were willing and able to focus each session on social engagement and demonstrated high levels of compliance. Social Engage did not show preliminary evidence of impact on belonging or perceived burden but was effective in reducing depressive symptoms and improving social-emotional quality of life.



DISCUSSION: S-ENG holds promise for improving social-emotional quality of life and depressive symptoms. Future research is needed to identify and measure target mechanisms that account for clinical and functional improvement.

Language: en