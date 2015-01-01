|
Citation
|
Fure SC, Howe EI, Andelic N, Brunborg C, Sveen U, Røe C, Rike PO, Olsen A, Spjelkavik, Ugelstad H, Juan L, Ponsford J, Twamley EW, Hellstrøm T, Løvstad M. Ann. Phys. Rehabil. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Returning to work is often a primary rehabilitation goal after traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, the evidence base for treatment options regarding return to work (RTW) and stable work maintenance remains scarce.
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the effect of a combined cognitive and vocational intervention on work-related outcomes after mild-to-moderate TBI.
METHODS: In this study, we compared 6 months of a combined compensatory cognitive training and supported employment (CCT-SE) intervention with 6 months of treatment as usual (TAU) in a randomised controlled trial to examine the effect on time to RTW, work percentage, hours worked per week and work stability. Eligible patients were those with mild-to-moderate TBI who were employed ≥ 50% at the time of injury, 18 to 60 years old and sick-listed ≥ 50% at 8 to 12 weeks after injury due to post-concussion symptoms, assessed by the Rivermead Post Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire. Both treatments were provided at the outpatient TBI department at Oslo University Hospital, and follow-ups were conducted at 3, 6 and 12 months after inclusion.
RESULTS: We included 116 individuals, 60 randomised to CCT-SE and 56 to TAU. The groups did not differ in characteristics at the 12-month follow-up. Overall, a high proportion had returned to work at 12 months (CCT-SE, 90%; TAU, 84%, P = 0.40), and all except 3 were stably employed after the RTW. However, a significantly higher proportion of participants in the CCT-SE than TAU group had returned to stable employment at 3 months (81% vs 60%, P = 0.02).
CONCLUSION: These results suggest that the CCT-SE intervention might help patients with mild-to-moderate TBI who are still sick-listed 8 to 12 weeks after injury in an earlier return to stable employment. However, the results should be replicated and a cost-benefit analysis performed before concluding.
Language: en