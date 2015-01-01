Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a steadily rising health concern associated with significant risk of emotional, behavioral and cognitive impairments. Cognitive memory impairment is one of the most concerning outcomes after TBI, affecting a wide range of everyday activities, social interactions and employment. Several comparative and comprehensive reviews on the effects of cognitive interventions in individuals with TBI have been conducted but usually with a qualitative rather than quantitative approach. Thus, evidence synthesis of the effects of TBI interventions on memory difficulties is limited.



OBJECTIVE: In this meta-analysis, we examined the memory-remediating effects of internal and external interventions, injury severity and the interaction of both factors for patients with TBI.



METHOD: Data were extracted from studies published between 1980 and 2020 that used objective memory measures (computerized or pencil-and-paper), and multiple meta-analyses were conducted to compare effectiveness across these interventions. Publication bias was assessed, as was quality of evidence using the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool for randomized controlled studies.



RESULTS: Our final meta-analysis included 16 studies of 17 interventions classified into 3 categories: internal, external and mixed. Mixed interventions demonstrated the highest average effect size for memory difficulties (Morris d = 0.79). An evaluation of injury severity yielded 2 categories: mild-moderate and moderate-severe. Analyses demonstrated a homogenous medium effect size of improvement across injury severity, with moderate-severe injury with the largest average effect size (Morris d = 0.65). Further evaluation of injury severity interaction with intervention type revealed a mediating effect for both factors, demonstrating the largest effect size for mixed interventions with moderate-severe injury (Morris d = 0.81).



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the effectiveness of memory remediation interventions on memory impairment after TBI. A wide range of interventions are more effective because they address individual variability for severity and memory deficits. The study further supports and expands existing intervention standards and guidelines.

