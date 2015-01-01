Abstract

Using data from a nationally representative sample of community-dwelling older adults (age ≥ 65) (NHANES: n = 3,114), we examined the association between the variety in sources of emotional support and thoughts of death or self-harm in the past two weeks among US older adults and if such association is modified by gender and race/ethnicity. Overall, an additional category of source of emotional support was associated with the 0.36-fold lower odds of endorsing thoughts of death or self-harm in the past two weeks (WAOR: 0.64, 95% CI: 0.46-0.89), after controlling for demographic, socioeconomic, and health-related characteristics. The magnitudes of such association varied across different gender and racial/ethnic subgroups. While among older women and non-Hispanic Black older men, increase in the variety of sources of emotional support was associated with decrease in the odds of endorsing thoughts of death or self-harm in the past two weeks, for non-Hispanic White older men and Hispanic older men, increase in the variety of sources of emotional support was associated with increase in the odds of endorsing thoughts of death or self-harm in the past two weeks. Our findings highlight the importance of considering gender and race/ethnicity when designing and implementing successful interventions for reducing suicide ideation among diverse elderly persons.

