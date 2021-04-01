Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to examine the outcomes of ACL reconstruction using quadrupled hamstring (QH) autograft in a cohort of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I football players.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed on NCAA Division I football players at a single institution who had transtibial ACL reconstruction using QH autograft from 2001 to 2016. Primary outcomes were ACL re-injury and return to play (RTP). Secondary outcomes were position, percent eligibility used after surgery, graft diameter, Tegner Lysholm scores, concomitant injuries/surgeries, and post-collegiate professional play.



RESULTS: Thirty-four players had QH autograft ACL reconstruction from 2001-2016. 29 players achieved RTP. Two (6.9%) of the 29 sustained ACL re-injuries. The average RTP was 318 days (range 115-628) after surgery. Players used 79.5% of their remaining collegiate eligibility after surgery. Nine players sustained multi-ligamentous knee injuries. This did not have a significant effect on RTP (p=0.709. mean 306±24 days for isolated ACL, mean of 353±51 for 2 ligaments, mean of 324±114 for 3+ ligaments) and none sustained re-injury. Twenty-eight sustained associated meniscal injury and 8 sustained chondral injuries. The mean post-operative Tegner-Lysholm score was 90.7 out of 100 with mean follow-up of 102 months. Eighteen of these players went on to play professionally, with 17 joining National Football League (NFL) rosters and one an arena team roster.



CONCLUSION: QH demonstrated an ACL re-injury rate and RTP similar to previously published predominantly BTB ACL re-injury data in elite athletes. This study demonstrates that QH autograft may be a viable option in elite athletes. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV - Case Series.

