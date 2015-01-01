|
Citation
|
McManamny TE, Dwyer R, Cantwell K, Boyd L, Sheen J, Smith K, Lowthian JA. Australas. J. Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To describe the demographic profile and clinical case mix of older adults following calls for an emergency ambulance in rural Victoria, Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aged; pain; ambulances; demography; rural population