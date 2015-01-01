|
Citation
|
Bjerre J, Rosenkranz SH, Schou M, Jøns C, Philbert BT, Larroudé C, Nielsen JC, Johansen JB, Riahi S, Melchior TM, Torp-Pedersen C, Hlatky M, Gislason G, Ruwald AC. Eur. Heart J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Patients are restricted from driving following implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implantation or shock. We sought to investigate how many patients are aware of, and adhere to, the driving restrictions, and what proportion experience an ICD shock or other cardiac symptoms while driving.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Defibrillator shock; Driving restriction; Implantable cardioverter defibrillator; Motor vehicle accident