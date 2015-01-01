Abstract

The purpose of this study was to identify factors associated with mental health service utilization among adults with head injury with loss of consciousness (LOC) using Andersen's model of health. This secondary data analysis used the 2011-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey with data collected from 7,399 adults. Binary logistic regression was conducted to determine odds associated with predisposing, enabling, and needs factors on head injury with LOC and mental health service utilization. A total of 948 (12.8 percent) adults 40 years and older self-reported head injury with LOC. Head injury with LOC was higher among men and people with lower income, illicit drug use history, and moderate to severe depression. Mental health service utilization for people with head injury with LOC was lower among older-age adults and those with no health insurance. However, utilization was higher among adults with military service, history of drug use, and moderate to severe depression. Social workers in health care settings play critical roles serving adults with traumatic brain injury (TBI) through mental health and substance use disorder treatment and bridging gaps in service access. Social workers should recognize the complex needs of clients with TBI and factors affecting mental health service use.

