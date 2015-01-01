Abstract

Despite recent calls to integrate HIV testing into social services addressing intimate partner violence (IPV), few studies have reported on survivors' perspectives regarding the desired characteristics of this integration. The purpose of this study was to describe desired characteristics of HIV and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing services from a survivor's perspective. A qualitative descriptive approach was taken to describe the perspectives of IPV survivors who may or may not have accessed this service. Four focus groups were conducted with a diverse sample of English and Spanish speakers (N = 25) who sought services through a family justice center and associated shelters. Focus groups were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using conventional content analysis. Three themes were identified, including (1) peace of mind; (2) interacting stigmas and traumas; and (3) making testing easy, comfortable, and tailored. The findings of this study have the potential to influence survivor-centered practices and policies regarding the integration of culturally informed HIV/STI and IPV services.

