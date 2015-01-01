SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams DJ, Schaal K. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1556-4029.14743

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As part of a larger project on contextual factors of mass murder, this paper identifies and discusses four cases that quite clearly suggest, based on the content of perpetrators' personal communications and/or reports from those who knew them, that the perpetrators purposely planned and experienced their attacks as desired leisure experience. Leisure science, while consistent with the multidisciplinary roots of forensic behavioral science, has not yet been applied to better understand cases of mass violence. Together with traditional forensic behavioral science approaches, leisure theory may produce insights in cases of mass violence that are uncoerced, largely intrinsically motivated, and committed for personal enjoyment.


Language: en

Keywords

deviant leisure; homicide; leisure constraints; mass shootings; mass violence; serious leisure perspective; SLP

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print