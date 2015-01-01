Abstract

As part of a larger project on contextual factors of mass murder, this paper identifies and discusses four cases that quite clearly suggest, based on the content of perpetrators' personal communications and/or reports from those who knew them, that the perpetrators purposely planned and experienced their attacks as desired leisure experience. Leisure science, while consistent with the multidisciplinary roots of forensic behavioral science, has not yet been applied to better understand cases of mass violence. Together with traditional forensic behavioral science approaches, leisure theory may produce insights in cases of mass violence that are uncoerced, largely intrinsically motivated, and committed for personal enjoyment.

Language: en