SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guggenheimer D, Caman S, Sturup J, Thiblin I, Zilg B. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1556-4029.14736

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We identified 43 cases of mutilation homicides in a nationwide population-based study in Sweden during the period of 1991-2017. 70% of cases were classified as defensive mutilations where the main motive was disposal of the body, while 30% were classified as offensive, that is, due to an expression of strong aggression, necro-/sexual sadism, or psychiatric illness. In comparison with a previous study covering mutilation homicides in Sweden between 1961 and 1990, we noted an increase in incidence. The percentage of cases involving mutilation had increased from 0.5% of all homicides in the 1960s to 2.4% in the 2010s. The most common cause of death was sharp force, but in 28% of the cases, the cause of death could not be determined. The clearance rate in cases of mutilation homicide was 67%, and in a large majority of the cases, the offender was known to the victim. With regards to gender women made up 44% of the victims, whilst men constituted 56% of the victims and a total of 95% of the offenders. Half of the offenders had a personality disorder, however, only 13% were sentenced to forensic psychiatric care.


Language: en

Keywords

homicide; dismemberment; forensic pathology; forensic psychiatry; mutilation; violent offenders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print