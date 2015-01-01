Abstract

We identified 43 cases of mutilation homicides in a nationwide population-based study in Sweden during the period of 1991-2017. 70% of cases were classified as defensive mutilations where the main motive was disposal of the body, while 30% were classified as offensive, that is, due to an expression of strong aggression, necro-/sexual sadism, or psychiatric illness. In comparison with a previous study covering mutilation homicides in Sweden between 1961 and 1990, we noted an increase in incidence. The percentage of cases involving mutilation had increased from 0.5% of all homicides in the 1960s to 2.4% in the 2010s. The most common cause of death was sharp force, but in 28% of the cases, the cause of death could not be determined. The clearance rate in cases of mutilation homicide was 67%, and in a large majority of the cases, the offender was known to the victim. With regards to gender women made up 44% of the victims, whilst men constituted 56% of the victims and a total of 95% of the offenders. Half of the offenders had a personality disorder, however, only 13% were sentenced to forensic psychiatric care.

Language: en