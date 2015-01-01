SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang Y, Xu J, Zheng S, Xu S, Wang Y, Du J, Xiao L, Zhang R, Wang H, Tang Y, Su T. PLoS One 2021; 16(5): e0250779.

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0250779

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Many reviews and meta-analyses had been conducted to investigate risk factors for sleep disorders in the general population. However, no similar research has been performed in the military population though insomnia and sleep-disordered breathing are quite prevalent in that population.

OBJECTIVES: To investigate risk factors for insomnia and sleep-disordered breathing in military personnel.

METHODS: A systematic literature search was performed from inception to March 2021 and 6496 records were produced. Two authors independently screened records for eligibility.

RESULTS were presented as odds ratios, and a random-effect model was used to pool results. Data analysis was performed respectively according to military personnel type (i.e., veteran, active-duty personnel). Risk factors were sorted into three categories: sociodemographic, army-specific, and comorbidity. This meta-analysis was registered in PROSPERO before data analysis (registration No: CRD42020221696).

RESULTS: Twenty-seven articles were finally included in the quantitative analysis. For sleep-disordered breathing in active-duty personnel, four sociodemographic (i.e., overweight/obesity, higher body mass index, male gender, >35 years old) and one comorbidity (i.e., depression) risk factors were identified. For insomnia in active-duty personnel, four sociodemographic (i.e., aging, alcohol dependence, white race, and female gender), two army-specific (i.e., deployment experience, combat experience), and four comorbidity (i.e., depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and anxiety) risk factors were identified. For insomnia in veterans, one army-specific (i.e., combat experience) and one comorbidity (i.e., post-traumatic stress disorder) risk factor was identified.

CONCLUSIONS: Several risk factors were identified for insomnia and sleep-disordered breathing in the current meta-analysis. Risk factors for veterans and active-duty personnel were partially different. Research on sleep breathing disorders remains limited, and more convincing evidence would be obtained with more relevant studies in the future.


Language: en
