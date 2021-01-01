Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Female same-gender couples experience higher rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) as compared to other couples, yet research on IPV in this population is limited and almost exclusively focused on individual-level correlates. Given the interdependent nature of IPV, the current study examined actor and partner associations of recent IPV use in female same-gender couples.



METHOD: Data were collected from 103 adult female same-gender couples (N = 206) and analyzed using actor-partner interdependence models.



RESULTS: The odds of engaging in physical assault in the last year were positively associated with partner (but not actor) discrimination, alcohol use, and anxiety symptoms and negatively associated with both actor and partner relationship adjustment, emotional intimacy, and partner (but not actor) dedication and social support. The odds of engaging in high levels of psychological aggression in the last year were positively associated with actor and partner depressive and anxiety symptoms, actor (but not partner) negative communication, and partner (but not actor) discrimination and negatively associated with both actor and partner emotional intimacy, actor (but not partner) relationship adjustment, dedication, and social support.



CONCLUSION: These findings demonstrate the interdependent nature of IPV-associated factors in female same-gender couples. Clinical implications include evaluating factors associated with recent IPV use that take into account dyadic associations between partners. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en