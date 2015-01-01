SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mitler A, Houri S, Shriber L, Dalal I, Kaidar-Ronat M. Clin. Kidney J. 2021; 14(5): 1469-1471.

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/ckj/sfaa272

33959274

Formaldehyde is present in hair straightening products even when labeled as formaldehyde-free. Inhaled absorption of formaldehyde causes renal tubular cytotoxicity. We report a teenager who developed severe acute kidney injury requiring renal replacement therapy shortly after exposure to a formaldehyde-'free' hair straightening product. Kidney biopsy showed acute tubular necrosis and images compatible with microcalcifications. Kidney function improved while on continuous venous-venous hemodialysis.


acute tubular necrosis; formaldehyde; hair straightening; hemodiafiltration; renal failure

