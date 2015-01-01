|
Citation
Newson M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cocaine use among British football fans has yet to be quantified, despite its association with football-related aggression by the media. Identity fusion, a potent form of social bonding, is a well-established predictor of fan violence, which has never been investigated in relation to stimulant use.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Aggression; Cocaine; Football fans; Identity fusion; Intergroup violence; Social bonding