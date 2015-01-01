|
Victor GA, Comartin E, Willis T, Kubiak S. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Estimates indicate that nearly half of rural jail detainees meet the criteria for co-occurring disorders (COD). It is critical to examine factors of recidivism among detainees with COD in rural communities. This exploratory study aimed to examine factors of recidivism among adults in rural jails. Administrative data sources were utilized to assess postyear recidivism among 191 individuals with COD who participated in a jail-based intervention.
Language: en
mental health; substance use; recidivism; co-occurring disrder; justice-involved