Journal Article

Citation

Victor GA, Comartin E, Willis T, Kubiak S. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X211013521

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Estimates indicate that nearly half of rural jail detainees meet the criteria for co-occurring disorders (COD). It is critical to examine factors of recidivism among detainees with COD in rural communities. This exploratory study aimed to examine factors of recidivism among adults in rural jails. Administrative data sources were utilized to assess postyear recidivism among 191 individuals with COD who participated in a jail-based intervention.

RESULTS indicated that a greater number of previous jail bookings and not receiving continuity of care were the strongest associations of overall recidivism, and a greater number of previous jail bookings was associated with of multiple recidivism events. The protective effect of receiving continuity of care was diminished in reducing recidivism 4- to 12-months following jail release. Re-entry services should consider developing or further expand specialized psychiatric care parole and connections to evidence-based integrated dual diagnosis treatment with a focus on programs with adaptability for rurality.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; substance use; recidivism; co-occurring disrder; justice-involved

