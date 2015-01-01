SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gerber KS, De Santis JP, Cianelli R. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01612840.2021.1920651

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A comprehensive understanding of psychological trauma in the context of intimate partner violence (IPV) is relevant for nurses and other healthcare providers to provide better care for individuals and families confronting this issue. A concept analysis based on Walker and Avant was conducted to fully understand this concept and its impact on physical and mental health. This concept analysis demonstrates that psychological trauma in the IPV context is an intricate multi-faceted concept that can have a significant long-term effect on individuals who have experienced IPV. The concept's attributes, antecedents, and consequences identified in this concept analysis will contribute to guiding practice, research, education, and policy development aimed to address the trauma affecting individuals and families in the context of IPV.


Language: en
