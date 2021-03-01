Abstract

PURPOSE: Physical activity is strongly associated with health benefits in youth, although wide disparities in physical activity persist across sex, race/ethnicity, and income. Active transportation is an important source of youth physical activity. We aimed to describe active transportation patterns for United States adolescents and young adults ages 12-25 years across sociodemographic and weight status characteristics.



METHODS: Cross-sectional secondary data analyses were based on self-reported transportation-related physical activity using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2007-2016.



RESULTS: Of the sample (n = 8,680; population represented, N = 57,768,628), 4,300 (49.5%) were adolescents (12-17 y), and 4,380 (50.4%) were young adults (18-25 y). Male adolescents were more likely to participate in any (risk ratio [RR] = 1.3; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.16-1.40) and daily (RR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.06-1.63) active transportation than females. Black (RR = 1.1; 95% CI, 1.01-1.31) and Hispanic (RR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.05-1.31) adolescents were more likely to engage in any active transportation than whites. Young adult males were more likely to participate in any (RR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.20-1.50) and daily (RR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.08-1.55) active transportation than females. Young adults with a lower family income, and both adolescents and young adults with a lower household education, were more likely to engage in any and daily active transportation. We also observed an inverse relationship between weight class and active transportation participation.



CONCLUSION: Active transportation was higher in males, minority, and lower income youth. Our study findings provide evidence for physical activity interventions, suggesting active transportation is a feasible target for low-income and minority youth to reduce physical activity disparities and support optimal health.

