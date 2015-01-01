|
Bryan CJ, Bryan ABO. J. Anxiety Disord. 2021; 81: e102414.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: PTSD is an established risk factor for suicide attempts and suicide death, but the mechanisms underlying this association remain unknown. The present study examined associations among delayed reward discounting-the balance between smaller immediate available rewards versus larger delayed rewards-self-reported PTSD symptoms, and recent suicide attempts among individuals reporting suicide ideation within the past year.
Suicide; PTSD; Impulsivity; Delay discounting