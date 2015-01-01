Abstract

BACKGROUND: PTSD is an established risk factor for suicide attempts and suicide death, but the mechanisms underlying this association remain unknown. The present study examined associations among delayed reward discounting-the balance between smaller immediate available rewards versus larger delayed rewards-self-reported PTSD symptoms, and recent suicide attempts among individuals reporting suicide ideation within the past year.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of U.S. adults completed the Primary Care PTSD Screen for DSM-5, the 21-item Monetary Choice Questionnaire, and the Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview-Revised. Analyses of variance and multinomial regression models were used to test associations among variables.



RESULTS: Among participants reporting suicide ideation within the past year, discount rates were significantly higher among those reporting more PTSD symptoms and a past-year suicide attempt, suggesting these participants expressed a preference for immediately available rewards.



CONCLUSIONS: Choice behavior among individuals reporting many PTSD symptoms and a recent suicide attempt is influenced to a greater degree by immediately available rewards. Sensitivity to immediate rewards at the expense of larger delayed rewards may reflect a vulnerability for suicidal behavior among individuals screening positive for PTSD.

Language: en