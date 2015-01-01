Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Experiencing a client's death through suicide is complex and challenging, yet limited research exists on how MHNs might deal with its aftermath.



AIM: This study aimed to explore the impact and responses of MHNs to a client suicide.



METHOD: The study design is a secondary analysis of an existing data set involving semi-structured interview with 33 MHNs that wereanalysed using the principles of grounded theory. To answer the secondary question on the impact and responses of MHNs to the death of a client by suicide a subset of the data from 10 participants who experienced the death of a client by suicide were re-analysed using thematic analysis. Ethical approval was granted by the university ethics committee.



FINDINGS: The findings identified five themes: 'Hearing the news', Experiencing the impact of grief,' 'Grieving privately' 'Searching for meaning', and 'Questioning practice'.



DISCUSSION: Findings highlighted that although participants perceived the need for support, they were offered minimal support beyond the debriefing meetings, with their grief experience being largely unacknowledged and disenfranchised. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: MHN services need to promote a culture of openness wherein all MHNs are supported and encouraged to discuss their concerns and fears during the aftermath of a client suicide.

