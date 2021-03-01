|
Quddusi FI, Vasquez A, Gregory S, Davis DMR, Derauf DC. Mayo Clin. Proc. 2021; 96(5): 1369-1371.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
Bruising is the most common manifestation of physical abuse,and in pre-mobile infants is frequently associated with serious concurrent injury or future risk for serious or life-threatening injuries. Other etiologies of bruising in pre-mobile infants include underlying medical condit(eg, leukemia) and witnessed accidental events. Rarely, infants can self-inflict bruises through forceful and repetitive sucking, commonly involving their forearms and hands, but reports describing this are limited. Lack of familiarity with the appearance of self-inflicted sucking bruises may result in unnecessary medical and social services intervention, and their associated consequences. We describe a case of self-inflicted sucking bruises in a young infant.
