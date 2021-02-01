SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ben Khelil M, Zgarni A, Belghith M, Harzallah H, Zhioua M, Hamdoun M. Public Health 2021; 194: 223-231.

10.1016/j.puhe.2021.02.035

OBJECTIVES: The aim of our study was to analyze the epidemiological characteristics for suicide methods and factors over a 12-year period among child suicides in Northern Tunisia and to compare juvenile and adolescent suicides. STUDY DESIGN: This is a cross-sectional study.

METHODS: We included all child and adolescent suicide cases that took place in the North of Tunisia over a 12 year period (2005-2016). Data were collected from medical records and judicial inquiries and were classified into three sections: sociodemographic data, the circumstances of suicide, and the autopsy findings. Data were then compared between the 'juvenile suicide group' and 'the adolescent suicide group', according to the WHO definition.

RESULTS: Casualties were equally males and females, mostly adolescents (74.5%), aged 15 years old on average. Hanging was the most frequent suicidal method. A peak of frequency was observed in 2014.

CONCLUSION: Our results suggested to focus, among other preventive measures, on the role of media coverage of child suicides.


Language: en

Epidemiology; Suicide; School children; Self-harm; Adolescence

