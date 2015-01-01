SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peek L, Tobin J, van de Lindt JW, Andrews A. Risk Anal. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/risa.13740

unavailable

This article describes an interdisciplinary community resilience research project and presents a case study that supports bringing researchers together before a disaster to develop plans, procedures, and preapproved Institutional Review Board (IRB) protocols. In addition, this article explains how researchers from various academic institutions and their federal agency partners can effectively collaborate by creating an IRB Authorization Agreement (IAA). Such preparations can support interdisciplinary rapid response disaster fieldwork that is timely, ethically informed, and scientifically rigorous. This fieldwork preplanning process can also advance interdisciplinary team formation and data collection efforts over the long term.


Language: en

disasters; Institutional Review Board (IRB); interdisciplinary research; longitudinal field study; rapid response disaster research

