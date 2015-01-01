|
Citation
|
Blair RJ, Zhang R, Bashford-Largo J, Bajaj S, Mathur A, Ringle J, Schwartz A, Elowsky J, Dobbertin M, Blair KS, Tyler PM. Soc. Cogn. Affect. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: While neuro-cognitive work examining aggression has examined patients with conditions at increased risk for aggression or individuals self-reporting past aggression, little work has attempted to identify neuro-cognitive markers associated with observed/recorded aggression. The goal of the current study was to determine the extent to which aggression by youth in the first three months of residential care was associated with atypical responsiveness to threat stimuli.
Language: en