|
Citation
|
Brocklebank LA, Blackwell AKM, Marteau TM, Hollands GJ, Fletcher PC, De-Loyde K, Morris RW, Pilling MA, Pechey R, Maynard OM, Attwood AS, Munafò MR. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 278: e113911.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Straight-sided glasses can slow the rate of lager consumption in a laboratory setting compared with curved glasses. Slower drinking rates may lower overall alcohol consumption. Glass shape is therefore a potential target for intervention. The aim of this randomised crossover trial was to estimate the impact of serving draught beer and cider in straight-sided glasses, compared with usual, predominantly curved glasses, on alcohol sales for on-site consumption in bars.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol consumption; Choice architecture; Glass shape; Nudging