Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to identify and characterize trajectory classes of adolescents who ride with an impaired driver (RWI) and drive while impaired (DWI).



METHODS: We analyzed all 7 annual assessments (Waves W1-W7) of the NEXT Generation Health Study, a nationally representative longitudinal study starting with 10th grade (2009-2010 school year). Using all 7 waves, latent class analysis was used to identify trajectory classes with dichotomized RWI (last 12 months) and DWI (last 30 days; once or more = 1 vs. none = 0). Covariates were race/ethnicity, sex, parent education, urbanicity, and family affluence.



RESULTS: Four RWI trajectories and 4 DWI trajectories were identified: abstainer, escalator, decliner, and persister. For RWI and DWI trajectories respectively, 45.0% (n = 647) and 76.2% (n = 1,657) were abstainers, 15.6% (n = 226) and 14.2% (n = 337) were escalators, 25.0% (n = 352) and 5.4% (n = 99) were decliners, and 14.4% (n = 197) and 3.8% (n = 83) persisters. Race/ethnicity (χ(2) = 23.93, P =.004) was significantly associated with the RWI trajectory classes. Race/ethnicity (χ(2) = 20.55, P =.02), sex (χ(2) = 13.89, P =.003), parent highest education (χ(2) = 12.49, P =.05), urbanicity (χ(2) = 9.66, P =.02), and family affluence (χ(2) = 12.88, P =.05) were significantly associated with DWI trajectory classes.



CONCLUSIONS: Among adolescents transitioning into emerging adulthood, race/ethnicity is a common factor associated with RWI and DWI longitudinal trajectories. Our results suggest that adolescent RWI and DWI are complex behaviors warranting further detailed investigation of the respective trajectory classes. Our study findings can inform the tailoring of prevention and intervention efforts aimed at preventing illness/injury and preserving future opportunities for adolescents to thrive in emerging adulthood.

